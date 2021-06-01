Left Menu

Ashok Leyland May sales dip 62 pc to 13,703 units over April

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 17:43 IST
Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Tuesday reported a decline of 62 per cent in total vehicle sales at 3,199 units in May.

The company had sold 8,340 units in April this year.

Total domestic vehicle sales stood at 2,738 units in May, as against 7,961 units in the year-ago period, registering a dip of 66 per cent, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing.

Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales in the domestic market were down 62 per cent at 1,513 units last month, as compared to 3,983 units in April, it added.

Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month stood at 1,225 units, as compared to 3,978 units in April, down 69 per cent, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

