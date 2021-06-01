Left Menu

Operations begin at new integrated cargo terminal of Jaipur airport: AAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 17:52 IST
Operations begin at new integrated cargo terminal of Jaipur airport: AAI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Domestic operations have begun at the new integrated cargo terminal constructed at the Jaipur airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Tuesday.

This cargo terminal, which is spread in around 13,000 square metre area, has been constructed at the cost of Rs 21 crore, the AAI said in a statement.

Not just domestic operations, this cargo terminal will be able to serve international operations as well, it said.

The Centre-run AAI owns and manages more than 100 airports, including the Jaipur airport, across the country.

