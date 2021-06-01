Omar Sherief Mohammad appointed Head - India, Middle East, Africa for Roche Diabetes Care

Drug firm Roche on Tuesday announced the appointment of Omar Sherief Mohammad as Head - India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) for Roche Diabetes Care. Prior to the appointment, Omar has been general manager, Roche Diabetes Care India since September 2019, Roche said in a statement. In the new capacity, Omar will play a key role in the shaping and executing of the overall commercial go-to-market strategy, responsible for setting the strategic direction for IMEA, in alignment with the global commercial organisation as well as the overall Roche Diabetes Care strategy, it added. He will have direct oversight of IMEA and the general managers/country heads of these markets will directly report to him. He will also be General Manager in India, the statement said. ''I look forward to leading my teams across the IMEA region towards dedicating efforts to bend the curve of diabetes in terms of prevalence and adding value by bringing true relief for people with diabetes,'' he said. Omar has two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical sector, primarily in diabetes care, in India, global marketing in Denmark and emerging Asian markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)