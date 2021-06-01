Left Menu

CBI books Guwahati-based auto dealership firm, promoters in Rs 168 cr bank fraud case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 17:58 IST
The CBI has booked the Guwahati-based Ghosh Brothers Automobiles and its promoters in an alleged bank fraud of over Rs.168.62 crore in IDBI bank, officials said Tuesday.

The CBI has alleged that the firm, based in Guwahati's Betkuchi, submitted false and fabricated documents to secure over Rs 64 crore bank loan to purchase vehicles.

In the FIR, the investigative agency has named as accused four company promoters -- Pranab Kumar Ghosh, Pratul Kumar Ghosh, Gita Rani Ghosh and Prabir Kumar Ghosh -- and Chartered Accountant Arunabha Chattopadhya.

''It was further alleged that the accused availed loan by submission of false documents and also indulged in diversion of money for the purpose other than for which the loan was sanctioned, and thereby caused a loss of Rs.168.62 crore (approx) as on January 31, 2021 to the bank,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

As on July 1, 2020, the outstanding balance was Rs.153.38 crore (approx) and the said account became NPA due to non-payment of dues to the bank, Joshi said.

