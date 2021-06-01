Bajaj Auto shares gain 1 pc after May sales data

Shares of Bajaj Auto on Tuesday gained almost 1 per cent after the company reported 114 per cent growth in its total vehicle sales in May compared to the same month last year.

The stock jumped 0.97 per cent to close at Rs 4,230.05 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 3.78 per cent to Rs 4,347.95.

On the NSE, it rose by 0.93 per cent to close at Rs 4,232.

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday reported 114 per cent growth in its total vehicle sales at 2,71,862 units in May compared to the same month last year.

The company had sold 1,27,128 vehicles in May last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement. The total domestic sales logged 52 per cent growth at 60,830 units as compared to 40,074 units sold in May 2020, while the total exports spiked 142 per cent to 2,11,032 units over 87,054 units shipped out in May 2020, the company said.

The total two-wheeler sales increased 113 per cent to 2,40,554 units in May 2021 from 112, 798 units in the same month of 2020, it said.

