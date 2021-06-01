Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) TVS Motor Company registers sales of 166,889 units in May 2021 as against sales of 58,906 units in the month of May 2020. Domestic sales in May 2021 is lower due to lockdowns in many states, but retails continue to be ahead of despatch. We have reduced dealer stocks to support our dealers and channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate inventories for customer demand. We expect that pent up demand will return as markets begin to reopen. Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers registered sales of 154,416 units in May 2021 as against sales of 56,218 units in May 2020. Motorcycle registered sales of 125,188 units in May 2021 as against 26,772 units in May 2020. Scooter sales of the Company registered 19,627 units in May 2021 as against sales of 16,120 units in May 2020. Domestic two-wheeler registered 52,084 units in May 2021 as against sales of 41,067 units in May 2020. International Business The Company's total exports registered sales of 114,674 units in the month of May 2021 as against sales of 17,707 units in May 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 102,332 units in May 2021 as against 15,151 units in May 2020. The demand in the international market continues to be robust. Three-Wheeler Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 12,473 units in May 2021 as against sales of 2,688 units in May 2020. About TVS Motor Company We are a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the JD Power IQS and APEAL surveys for the past four years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the JD Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive three years.

