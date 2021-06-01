Left Menu

Avishkaar raises Rs 5 cr in funding led by Mumbai Angels, Auxano

The startup said it plans to utilise the funding towards product development, further expansion of its portfolio and hiring talent.Auxano had earlier invested Rs 5 crore in the company and participated in pre-series A round as well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 18:26 IST
Avishkaar raises Rs 5 cr in funding led by Mumbai Angels, Auxano
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech startup Avishkaar on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 5 crore as part of pre-series A round funding from Mumbai Angels Network, Auxano and other angel investors. The startup said it plans to utilise the funding towards product development, further expansion of its portfolio and hiring talent.

Auxano had earlier invested Rs 5 crore in the company and participated in pre-series A round as well. ''We are quite thrilled to have Auxano further its faith in the Avishkaar story, and we are happy to have the new investors coming on board to take our cause forward,'' Avishkaar co-founder and CEO Tarun Bhalla said in a statement.

Avishkaar focuses on robotics, AI, coding, and app development for children between 5 and 15 years of age through its hardware and software products. ''The company will invest in marketing. India will continue to be a focus market this year with enough scope to grow in Tier-I and Tier-II cities while catering to inbound queries from international institutions,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021