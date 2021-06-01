Ameyo Partners with Truecaller to Resell its Verified Brand Identity Solutions for Enterprises

Ameyo is the 1st customer engagement platform to partner and provide this premier offering to enterprises New Delhi: Ameyo, an omnichannel customer engagement platform, today announced its partnership with Truecaller to resell their recently launched enterprise solutions for businesses. With its verified brand identity solutions, businesses will get a green Caller ID and green Verified Business badge. A verified business on Truecaller will also get a verified tick mark icon and lock their brand name and profile photo. Ameyo’s digital sales solution includes outbound dialer software that helps businesses to automatically dial out a vast set of leads and saves significant time for agents. Depending on the business requirement, a company can select multiple dialer strategies like progressive dialer, preview, and predictive dialer to accelerate sales and improve outbound call center operations.

Several brands use Ameyo’s outbound dialer, e.g., BYJU’s use Ameyo’s outbound dialer to fix appointments for their sales team; DocsApp improved their connect rate to 75%, and Cars24 improved their lead to appointment rate from 11 to 23%. Integrating Truecaller’s verified brand identity solutions with Ameyo’s outbound dialer will help improve outbound call connect rates as consumers know exactly which calls to trust while avoiding fraudulent and scam calls increased during the pandemic. “Ameyo is the most secure cloud-based customer engagement platform from India and is PCI-DSS compliant with certified public cloud environments across India, APAC, Africa, and the Middle East. Our tie-up with Truecaller will help enterprises improve customer experience with the verified business badge. We are glad to be the first company to resell this premium enterprise offering,” said Sachin Bhatia, Co-founder and Global Sales and Marketing Head at Ameyo. Over 20 Top brands across verticals like Shiv Nadar University Chennai, Dr Batra’s, Vedantu, Lovely Professional University, and Furtados School of Music (FSM) have leveraged Truecaller’s verified brand identity solution through Ameyo to build trust with their customers and improve the efficiency of their outbound calls. Bidwan Barpanda, AGM - Digital Marketing at Dr Batra's, says, “Using Truecaller’s verified brand identity solutions provided by Ameyo, we were able to increase our overall connect rate by 7-8%. This helped us increase our contact center sales which have become our primary sales channel during the pandemic time.'' Truecaller has more than 270 million active users globally and will continue to allow users to view the number of spam markings on calls. The spam algorithms will continue to work like before, and users will be able to mark spam calls, even if they have a verified badge and Caller ID. “Truecaller Enterprise has been set up with a strong intent of building solutions for businesses that will not just improve the efficiency of their communication but also provide significant value and safety to consumers as an anti-fraud measure. Our reseller partners will play a pivotal role in the continued success of Truecaller Enterprise. With Ameyo's strong market presence and reach, they will play a vital role in growing our business together and deliver significant value for end customers in the enterprise ecosystem,” said Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM at Truecaller Enterprise.

Ameyo offers the entire gamut of Communications as a Platform (CPaaS) offerings, including WhatsApp API, Google’s Business Messages, AI Voicebot, SMS and hosted IVR. To know more about Truecaller’s Verified Business Identity Solutions, visit www.ameyo.com/solutions/truecaller-verified-brand-identity About Ameyo Ameyo is an omnichannel customer engagement platform that helps businesses go remote with its virtual contact center solutions and helps streamline their customer service, customer support, and collection processes. Ameyo's robust platform is available for on-cloud and on-premise implementation with private, public and hybrid instances. It has pre-built integrations with all significant industry-grade CRMs. Ameyo provides strong omnichannel capabilities of Voice, IVR, ACD, Dialers, Email, Chat, and Social Media such as Instagram, Google Play, Twitter, Facebook & WhatsApp. To know more, visit www.ameyo.com About Truecaller People use Truecaller to stay ahead. It helps them know who’s getting in touch, by providing a search engine for telephone numbers, filtering out unwanted calls and SMS, and focusing on what really matters. The company provides a suite of additional services such as a dialer that offers caller ID, spam detection, messaging and more. Truecaller’s mission is to build trust everywhere by making communication safe and efficient. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, the company was founded in 2009 by Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam. Investors include Sequoia Capital, Atomico and Kleiner Perkins.

