Over 114 MT freight loading recorded in May, highest ever for month: Railways

With 114.8 metric tonnes of loading in May, the railways registered its highest ever freight for the month, with it being 9.7 per cent more than the previous recorded best of 104.6 metric tonnes in May 2019, the national transporter said on Tuesday.

The important items transported during May this year include 54.52 million tonnes of coal, 15.12 million tonnes of iron ore, 5.61 million tonnes of good-grains, 3.68 million tonnes of fertilizers, 3.18 million tonnes of mineral oil, 5.36 million tonnes of cement (excluding clinker) and 4.2 million tonnes of clinker, it said.

This May, the Indian Railways earned Rs 11,604.94 crores from freight loading, the transporter said in a statement.

''Wagon turnaround time has seen an improvement of 26 per cent in this month. In May, 2021, wagon turnaround time is registered at 4.81 days as compared to 6.46 in May 2019,'' it said.

''It is worth mentioning that a number of concessions/ discounts are also being given in Indian Railways to make railways freight movement very attractive,'' the statement said.

It also said freight speed has doubled over last 18 months which has led to cost savings for all stakeholders. Around four zones have registered an average speed of freight trains above 50 kmph. Due to geographical conditions, certain sections offer good speed to freight trains, it said.

An average speed of 45.6 kmph was registered in May for freight trains which is 26 per cent more as compared to 36.19 kmph for the same period in 2019.

''Covid has been used by Indian Railways as an opportunity to improve all round efficiency and performance,'' it said.

