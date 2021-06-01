Left Menu

Becoming part of global supply chain key to promoting exports: Experts

India should become a key part of global supply chains as it is fundamental to promoting the countrys exports, according to experts. They also said that going ahead, credibility of suppliers in the global supply chain would be critical, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic.

India should become a key part of global supply chains as it is fundamental to promoting the country's exports, according to experts. They also said that going ahead, credibility of suppliers in the global supply chain would be critical, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic. ''No country today makes a product of its own...You have to be part of some supply chain. Today it is impossible to export anything if you are not part of a supply chain,'' Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Director Manoj Pant said. He was speaking at a webinar on 'Has import substitution worked for India - Challenges and road ahead'. It was organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI). Bipin Menon, Development Commissioner - Noida SEZ, too said India has to be part of different supply chains as dependence on one is not going to help. ''We have to be part of every value chain...You have to be part of different value chains,'' he added. He further said India needs to have agreements with global suppliers for inputs, adding that the country has been actively pursuing some credible and reliable players such as the US and UK.

