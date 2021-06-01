Left Menu

BLS Int'l inks multi-year deal with Amazon to provide assisted e-commerce services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:03 IST
BLS International on Tuesday said it will undertake assisted e-commerce services for Amazon as part of a three-year mutually exclusive agreement to provide last-minute connectivity through its centres across India.

This service - through BLS centres - will help the e-commerce giant to provide e-shopping experience and order fulfilment in urban, semi-urban and rural areas of India, a statement said. ''We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon in making the online shopping experience available to the people living in remote areas through our 10,000 centres in the country.

“We are committed to offer easier and seamless order placement with our well-trained centre operators to enable faster delivery of services and better user experience to the consumers,'' BLS International Joint Managing Director Shikhar Aggarwal said.

This collaboration will help Amazon to penetrate their reach in tier II and tier III towns of the country, having a huge consumer base, he added.

BLS centre operators will book the product for the consumer from the wide range available on Amazon.in and the customer can pay for the product in cash, the statement said. BLS centre operator, in turn, will make the payment online on the portal and the consumer can then pick up the product from the centre once it is delivered, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

