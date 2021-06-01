Left Menu

Sebi bans Capital Heed Financial's proprietor from mkts for violating investment adviser rules

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:28 IST
Sebi bans Capital Heed Financial's proprietor from mkts for violating investment adviser rules
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi has barred Capital Heed Financial Research's sole proprietor Shailendra Sen from the capital markets for three years for providing false information to the regulator in his application for registration as an investment adviser.

While calculating the time period of debarment, Sebi said the period of restraint already undergone by Sen through the interim order will be adjusted.

In an interim order in November 2019, the regulator had barred Sen from the capital markets till further directions.

In its final order passed on Tuesday, Sebi noted that Sen, when seeking registration from the regulator as an investment adviser in his individual capacity, was under a statutory obligation to disclose his prior activities in relation to the securities market, including the unauthorised investor advisory activities undertaken by his partnership firm in a true and correct sense to the markets watchdog.

However, he has knowingly made a false declaration in his application form for registration as an investment adviser, stating that he was not engaged in investment advisory services prior to filing his application thereby has intentionally furnished false information to Sebi in violation of the code of conduct specified under-investment adviser (IA) rules, it added.

Moreover, Sen has also failed to disclose the fact of his earlier engagement in the activities of Cash Cow in the capacity of a partner the firm, even after the certificate of registration for Capital Heed was granted to him and such failure on the part of him to disclose such information, which was not disclosed at the time of obtaining the registration, has led to violation of the IA Regulations, the order noted.

At the same time, he has misrepresented to investors that it can provide portfolio management services (PMS) although it did not hold a certificate of registration from Sebi to do so, thereby violating PMS norms, it added.

Accordingly, the regulator has restrained Sen from ''accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner whatsoever, for a period of three years''.

Also, he has been directed to resolve the complaints, if any, pending against him in the SCORES and otherwise, within the period of 30 days.

In case of failure to comply with the directions, he will be prohibited from the capital markets for an additional period of two years or for such time all the complaints are resolved, whichever is later, Sebi said.

In a separate order, the regulator has barred Research Infotech from the capital markets for four years.

While calculating the period of the ban, the period of restraint already undergone on account of the interim order will be adjusted, Sebi said.

The regulator, through an interim order in December 2019, had barred Research Infotech from the capital markets till further directions.

Jasmeet Kaur Bagga is the sole proprietor of Research Infotech. In its final order, Sebi noted that Research Infotech blatantly sidelined the interest of its clients by committing assured profits, charging high and unreasonable fees, extorting money from the clients under different self-created pretexts, involving in dishonest practices of seeking user ids and passwords so as to gain access to the trading accounts of the clients, among others.

It acted in a deceitful manner with a motive to induce the clients to buy its investment products or packages for maximising revenue. By indulging in such activities, the entity violated the provisions of the code of conduct prescribed for IA rules and PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms, Sebi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021