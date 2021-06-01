Left Menu

Balrampur Chini Mills Q4 consolidated profit down 2.46 pc at Rs 235.50 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:31 IST
Balrampur Chini Mills Q4 consolidated profit down 2.46 pc at Rs 235.50 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Balrampur Chini Mills on Tuesday reported a 2.46 per cent decline in consolidated profit during the quarter ending March 31, at Rs 235.50 crore compared to the same period of the last financial year.

The company's consolidated profit stood at Rs 241.44 crore during the corresponding period of FY20, Balrampur Chini Mills said on a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations declined by 41.41 per cent during the quarter under review to Rs 1,019.35 crore compared to Rs 1,740.04 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the year 2020-21, the company's profit declined by 7.61 per cent to Rs 479.79 crore compared to Rs 519.35 crore in FY20.

Revenue from operations during 2020-21 dipped by 1.48 per cent to Rs 4,811.65 crore compared to Rs 4,741.29 crore in FY20.

Shares of the company closed flat at Rs 304.05 same on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021