Morocco to readmit unaccompanied minors from EU
Reuters | Rabat | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:31 IST
Morocco's King Mohammed VI has given instructions for all identified, unaccompanied Moroccan minors who have illegally entered the European Union to be readmitted into Morocco, the government said on Tuesday.
Last month thousands of people crossed into Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta from Moroccan territory after a diplomatic dispute between the two countries.
