Left Menu

Govt proposes exempting battery-operated vehicles from registration certificate fees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 20:42 IST
Govt proposes exempting battery-operated vehicles from registration certificate fees
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government has proposed exempting battery-operated vehicles from the requirement of fee payment for registration certificates.

In this regard, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification proposing the exemption for Battery-Operated Vehicles (BOVs).

''The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification dated May 27, 2021, further to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, proposing to exempt BOV from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of RC and assignment of new registration mark,'' the ministry said in a statement The move is aimed at encouraging e-mobility, it added.

Comments from the general public and stakeholders have been sought within 30 days from the date of the draft notification.

Separately, the ministry has issued a notification laying down safety requirements for motor vehicles of various categories that run on anhydrous ethanol or blends of ethanol with gasoline.

The categories are L (2 or 3 wheeler, quadricycle), M (4 wheeler & above, carrying passengers) and N (4 wheeler & above, carrying goods).

Among others, the notification mentions about the need for corrosion inhibitors and ways to handle toxicity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021