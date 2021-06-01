North American media company Qyou Media Inc on Tuesday announced that it will be acquiring Chtrbox, a five-year-old influencer marketing company in India.

Qyou, however, did not disclose the consideration for the acquisition and said that both the companies are aligned on creating content and distribution powerhouse across TV, OTT and digital apps, as per an official statement. Federal Bank introduces new saving bank offering for seafarer segments Federal Bank, the private sector lender focused on the non-resident's segment, on Tuesday announced a new saving bank offering for the seafarer segment.

It has features including allowing the mariners to execute banking transactions seamlessly, irrespective of the geo-coordinates and time zone differences, an official statement said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank allows customers to update correspondence address via DigiLocker Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday said its customers can update their correspondence address with the bank on net banking via Digilocker. The private sector lender has completed an integration of its platform with Digilocker, and such a service will be handy for customers who have relocated because of the COVID-related lockdowns, an official statement said.

