Daimler India Commercial Vehicles halts production for 3 days at TN plant

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has halted production for three days until June 3 at its Oragadam facility near Chennai on account of temporary shortage of spare parts due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the country, according to a statement. A small team, however, is working at the plant to continue essential operations, the company said in a statement to PTI. DICV is a subsidiary of German auto major Daimler AG. “DICV has declared a non-production day for June 1 till June 3, due to temporary parts shortages caused by lockdown restrictions across the country. Line workers will receive full salaries for this non-production period,” DICV said in the statement. It said that all office workers, including those in regional and area offices, are working from home. Spread over 400 acres, the facility produces and sells above nine to 55-tonne trucks as well as a range of BharatBenz buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches and bus chassis. It also produces for Daimler Trucks' brands of FUSO and Freightliner among others. DICV supports its employees to the utmost with its comprehensive health and hygiene program, including free medical services such as counselling and on-site vaccinations, the statement added. Products and parts manufactured at this facility are exported to more than 50 markets in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)