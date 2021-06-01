Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 20:55 IST
Business briefs
AIA Group Limited (AIA) on Tuesday announced USD 2.5 million (over Rs 18.21 crore) contribution to support relief efforts in India, where waves of coronavirus infections have now claimed the lives of over 300,000 people.

''In light of the raging COVID pandemic in India, and in solidarity with Tata AIA Life's more than 8,000 employees, over 41,000 agents and 1.9 million customers in India, we recognise that this is a critical moment for us to make a meaningful, material contribution,'' Bill Lisle, AIA's Regional Chief Executive and Group Chief Distribution Officer, said in a release.

AIA has operated with its joint venture partner, Tata Group, for over 20 years.

It has collaborated with Tata Trusts and the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust for usage of this contribution. *********************** ERFL, Central Bank of India strengthen co-lending partnership for MSMEs * Edelweiss Retail Finance (ERFL), an arm of the Edelweiss Group, on Tuesday announced strengthening of its existing co-lending partnership with Central Bank of India for priority sector lending to MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises). Under the new MoU, MSMEs can avail of collateral free business loans up to Rs 50 lakh as against Rs 10 lakh earlier. They can also avail of LAP loans, up to Rs 10 crore, a release said. **************** Former NABARD chairman Harsh Kumar joins Omnivore as senior adviser *Former NABARD chairman Harsh Kumar Bhanwala has become a senior adviser to Omnivore --an agritech venture capital firm.

As a senior advisor, Dr. Bhanwala will mentor Omnivore's portfolio companies, advise on new investments, and help develop the fund's rural fintech investment strategy, the company said.

Bhanwala was chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) during 2013 to 2020. Since leaving NABARD, Bhanwala is serving as the Executive Chairman of Capital India finance besides serving on board of few other organisations.

