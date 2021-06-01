Left Menu

Hero MotoCorp reports 51 pc dip in sales in May

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 21:00 IST
Hero MotoCorp reports 51 pc dip in sales in May
  • Country:
  • India

The country's top two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it has sold 1,83,044 units last month, down by 51 per cent from 3,72,285 units dispatched in April this year.

Sales last month were adversely impacted due to the closure of plant operations in view of the escalation in the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the company said in a statement.

The two-wheeler major had proactively halted operations at all of its manufacturing facilities across the country on April 22. Three of the plants - located in Gurugram, Haridwar and Dharuhera - resumed single-shift operations on May 17, followed by the other three located in Neemrana, Halol and Chittoor on May 24.

Considering this unprecedented situation, sales volume of May is not comparable with the corresponding month of the previous year and sequential months of this year, Hero Moto Corp noted.

The company continues to monitor the situation closely and will move to double-shift production gradually, it said.

''With the vaccination drive gaining pace and a sharp decline in the number of Covid-positive cases, markets across the country are expected to open up gradually and this would aid in the swift recovery of businesses in the coming weeks,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021