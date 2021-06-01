Royal Enfield total sales dip 49 pc in May over April

Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield, part of Eicher Motors, on Tuesday said it has sold a total of 27,294 units in May, down 49 per cent from 53,298 units in April this year.

The company's domestic sales stood at 20,073 units, down 59 per cent from 48,789 units in April.

Exports however rose to 7,221 units last month as compared with 4,509 units in April, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

''Production activity at Royal Enfield plants in Chennai, and retail networks across the country were impacted due to local lockdowns,'' it added.

