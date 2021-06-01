Left Menu

MSRTC announces Rs 5 lakh aid for kin of employees who died of COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab on Tuesday announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each for the nominees of MSRTC employees who died of COVID-19 if they are not eligible under the government's aid scheme.

Parab, who is chairman of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, was addressing the bus service's 73rd anniversary function here.

He also announced extension of the state government's scheme of Rs 50 lakh financial aid for the families of MSRTC employees who died due to coronavirus infection till June 30, 2021.

The state government had already extended the deadline till June 30 from December 31, but the MSRTC had so far not extended it.

''Those who died due to COVID-19 and who fulfilled the norms, they (their families) will get financial aid as per the government's rules. But those who do not fulfil the government's norms, their relatives will get an aid of Rs 5 lakh as per the MSRTC's norms,'' the minister said.

Parab also directed the MSRTC to give jobs on compassionate ground to the nominees of MSRTC employees who fell victim to COVID-19 within six months.

The minister said that 1,000 MSRTC buses which had been lent to the BEST to supplement the latter's bus service in Mumbai during lockdown were withdrawn because of concerns over MSRTC employees' health.

The MSRTC was earning Rs 1 crore from BEST daily, but still the decision was taken, he noted.

He also announced daily allowance of Rs 150 for the drivers of MahaCargo, the freight service of the corporation, for overnight stay during tours.

