Left Menu

Northern Ireland delays post-Brexit pet checks for 3 more months

Northern Ireland's regional government has delayed for a further three months the introduction of post-Brexit checks on pets arriving from the rest of the United Kingdom, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 01-06-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 22:49 IST
Northern Ireland delays post-Brexit pet checks for 3 more months
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Northern Ireland's regional government has delayed for a further three months the introduction of post-Brexit checks on pets arriving from the rest of the United Kingdom, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said on Tuesday. The British government earlier this year delayed the introduction of the unpopular measure from Jan. 1 to July 1.

"In order to provide much needed clarity, I have taken the decision to delay routine pet travel checks for citizens travelling from GB (Great Britain) to NI with their pets until at least 1 October," said Poots. "This is to allow a further period for the ongoing UKG/EU discussions, where pet travel is under consideration, to provide direction on both the requirements necessary and any potential flexibilities," the statement said.

Poots, who was recently elected as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, Northern Ireland's largest political party, has repeatedly called for the scrapping of the Northern Ireland Protocol of Britain's European Union exit treaty. The protocol leaves Northern Ireland within the EU's trading sphere, avoiding a hard border on the island with EU-member Ireland but infuriating pro-British unionists like Poots for undermining the region's economic ties with Britain.

British and EU negotiators have said they will seek in the coming weeks to smooth the disruption to trade in everyday goods such as cheese originating in Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021