BHP says operations at Escondida, Spence copper mines in Chile 'normal' despite strike
Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 01-06-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 23:03 IST
BHP said on Tuesday operations at its sprawling Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, and at the smaller Spence mine in Chile continued as normal despite a continuing strike by a remote operations union of workers.
The 200-member union, which runs BHP's Integrated Operations Center in Santiago, walked off the job on Thursday. Global miner BHP subsequently called in substitute workers to keep the mine running, a move the union has contested.
