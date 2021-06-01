BHP says operations at Escondida, Spence copper mines in Chile 'normal' despite strike

BHP said on Tuesday operations at its sprawling Escondida copper mine, the world's largest, and at the smaller Spence mine in Chile continued as normal despite a continuing strike by a remote operations union of workers.

The 200-member union, which runs BHP's Integrated Operations Center in Santiago, walked off the job on Thursday. Global miner BHP subsequently called in substitute workers to keep the mine running, a move the union has contested.

