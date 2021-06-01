Odisha govt offices to run with 30 per cent staff strength during extended lockdown

In a slight modification of its earlier order, the Odisha government Tuesday issued fresh guidelines directing state government offices to operate with 30 per cent staff strength during the extended lockdown from June 1 to June 16, a notification said.

On May 30, a notification had said government offices would function with 10 per cent employees during this period.

During the 14-day complete lockdown from May 5 and the second phase from May 19 which was to end at 5 am on June 1, the state had allowed only 10 per cent employees to report for work in government offices.

''All the departments of government shall function with 30 per cent strength of employees and officers of the rank of Deputy Secretary and above should attend office daily,'' the notification said.

However, individual departments will have the liberty to decide the scale of operations and the employee strength, depending on instances of infection among the employees and the workload, ''It may be ensured that officers/ staff, who are not assigned duty on roster, should work from home with VPN provided to them for attending the regular and pending works.

The employees with disability and pregnant women employees may be exempted from attending office and work from home,'' the order said.

The employees who are not attending office, must be available at headquarters to attend to any office work of urgent nature, at short notice on telephone calls at all times.

