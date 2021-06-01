Left Menu

Odisha govt offices to run with 30 per cent staff strength during extended lockdown

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-06-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 23:14 IST
Odisha govt offices to run with 30 per cent staff strength during extended lockdown
  • Country:
  • India

In a slight modification of its earlier order, the Odisha government Tuesday issued fresh guidelines directing state government offices to operate with 30 per cent staff strength during the extended lockdown from June 1 to June 16, a notification said.

On May 30, a notification had said government offices would function with 10 per cent employees during this period.

During the 14-day complete lockdown from May 5 and the second phase from May 19 which was to end at 5 am on June 1, the state had allowed only 10 per cent employees to report for work in government offices.

''All the departments of government shall function with 30 per cent strength of employees and officers of the rank of Deputy Secretary and above should attend office daily,'' the notification said.

However, individual departments will have the liberty to decide the scale of operations and the employee strength, depending on instances of infection among the employees and the workload, ''It may be ensured that officers/ staff, who are not assigned duty on roster, should work from home with VPN provided to them for attending the regular and pending works.

The employees with disability and pregnant women employees may be exempted from attending office and work from home,'' the order said.

The employees who are not attending office, must be available at headquarters to attend to any office work of urgent nature, at short notice on telephone calls at all times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

Cyprus closes its airspace to Belarus airlines, flights

 Cyprus
2
Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

Chad accuses Central African Republic troops of war crime

 Senegal
3
World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; Air France cancels flights as Russia withholds clearance and more

World News Roundup: Belarusian opposition leader believes blogger tortured; ...

 Global
4
Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

Scientists fabricate device that mimics human brain cognitive actions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021