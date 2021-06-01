Left Menu

Restaurant association welcomes Delhi govt's new excise policy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 01-06-2021 23:33 IST
Restaurant association welcomes Delhi govt's new excise policy
  • Country:
  • India

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) welcomed the Delhi government's new excise policy on Tuesday.

The Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday, permit the licence holders to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, courtyards of clubs, bars attached to hotels and independent restaurants where customers will also have the choice of getting alcohol in bottles.

The NRAI said in a statement that it was ''gratifying'' to see some of the suggestions made by the body were incorporated in the policy.

''We are confident that these reforms, which have been long pending, will go a long way in revolutionising the liquor trade in Delhi. It is a definitive big step ahead in improving ease of doing business for the industry. This policy will also provide better consumer experience, apart from significantly enhancing the government revenues,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021