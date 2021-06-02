Left Menu

Costa Rican coffee exports grow 11% in May

The ICAFE data showed May exports totaled 159,556 60-kg bags, up from 143,781 bags in the same month last year. Coffee exports from Costa Rica during the first eight months of the current 2020/2021 harvesting season have now risen 0.1% compared with the same period a year earlier.

Reuters | San Jose | Updated: 02-06-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 00:20 IST
Costa Rican coffee exports grow 11% in May
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Costa Rica

Costa Rican coffee exports rose 11% in May from the same month last year, although exports in the first eight months of the coffee season were barely up overall, national coffee institute ICAFE said on Tuesday. The ICAFE data showed May exports totaled 159,556 60-kg bags, up from 143,781 bags in the same month last year.

Coffee exports from Costa Rica during the first eight months of the current 2020/2021 harvesting season have now risen 0.1% compared with the same period a year earlier. Costa Rica is one of the region's smaller producers, but is well known for its high quality beans and sells 80% of its arabica beans above average international prices.

The coffee season in Central America and Mexico, which together produce about a fifth of the world's arabica beans, runs from October through September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021