Iran navy training ship on fire at mouth of Gulf, crew evacuated -report

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 02-06-2021 04:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 04:12 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A fire broke out in an Iranian navy training vessel near the mouth of the Gulf, but the entire personnel were able to safely disembark, the semi-official news agency Fars quoted a navy statement as saying on Wednesday.

Firefighting operations continued on board the ship which was near the Iranian port of Jask situated on the Gulf of Oman, the statement was quoted as saying, without giving further details.

