Left Menu

Malaysia's AirAsia X gets shareholder go-ahead for restructuring plan

A Malaysian court in February granted the airline leave to convene separate meetings with its different groups of creditors within six months, to vote on its scheme. The meeting is scheduled for late July or August, AirAsia X said.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2021 08:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 08:19 IST
Malaysia's AirAsia X gets shareholder go-ahead for restructuring plan

AirAsia X Bhd shareholders have approved the Malaysian budget airline's debt restructuring, it said on Tuesday, allowing it to pursue a scheme it viewed as key to survival. Shareholders of the long-haul affiliate of AirAsia Group Bhd approved all resolutions at an extraordinary general meeting, including a rights issue and a share subscription for new investors to raise 500 million ringgit.

AirAsia X last October proposed restructuring its 64.15 billion ringgit ($15.6 billion) debt into a principal amount of 200 million ringgit and having the rest waived. The airline said in a separate statement that the resolutions were passed with at least a 99.8% margin, and marked a major milestone in its restructuring progress.

"These approvals have been obtained simultaneously with final negotiations being held with creditors," it said, adding that with advisers New York-based Seabury Capital it had been "in active and productive" talks with lessors and others. A Malaysian court in February granted the airline leave to convene separate meetings with its different groups of creditors within six months, to vote on its scheme.

The meeting is scheduled for late July or August, AirAsia X said. In March, the court also granted AirAsia X a three-month order against any proceedings that may be filed against it, which could have slowed down its restructuring.

Planemaker Airbus last year joined more than a dozen creditors to challenge the debt restructuring plan, telling the court it stands to lose more than $5 billion worth of orders if the proposal goes through. Other challengers include lessor BOC Aviation (BOCA) , which called for a debt-to-equity swap.

Airbus said it cannot comment on the airline's ongoing restructuring plan, while BOCA said it does not comment on individual customers. AirAsia X in February proposed a separate restructuring programme for its aircraft lessors that aims to address their concerns about forward commercial agreements and the viability of the airline's business after recapitalisation. ($1 = 4.1240 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global
4
Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

Vaccines boost natural immunity against COVID-19: Study

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021