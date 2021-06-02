Left Menu

Russia c.bank governor says digital currencies are future of financial system

Digital currencies will be the future of financial systems in Russia, Russia's central bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told CNBC. "I think it's the future for our financial system because it correlates with this development of digital economy," she said. She also weighed in on U.S. sanctions, which she described as a "persistent risk" for Russia.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-06-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 09:37 IST
Digital currencies will be the future of financial systems in Russia, Russia's central bank governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told CNBC. "I think it's the future for our financial system because it correlates with this development of digital economy," she said.

She also weighed in on U.S. sanctions, which she described as a "persistent risk" for Russia. "De-dollarization" is part of a broad policy to manage foreign currency risks, Nabiullina said.

