Shilpa Bidathanapalli Joins CNSI as Vice President, Human Resources

CHENNAI, India, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNSI, a leading business solutions provider in developing and delivering innovative healthcare management solutions, announced today that Shilpa Bidathanapalli has joined CNSI. Bidathanapalli will serve as Vice President, Human Resources for CNSI's operations in Chennai, India. In partnership with the team in the United States, her team is responsible for connecting employees to our mission, envisioning the future of work post COVID-19, and creating an engaging environment where people do their best work.

Bidathanapalli comes to CNSI from Edifecs Technologies where she spent six years as Director and Head, People and Culture, focusing on culture, wellness, talent acquisition, branding, diversity and inclusion, performance and rewards, and corporate social responsibility. Prior to her time at Edifecs, she served in senior human resources roles at RoundGlass and SAP Concur.

''We are thrilled to have Shilpa on the CNSI team,'' said Gaurav Maini, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, CNSI India. ''Her extensive human resources experience makes her the right person to help CNSI grow in India and in the U.S. And her experience leading organizations through the transformative change brought on by COVID-19 will be invaluable as we look ahead to the future of work.'' ''I am delighted and grateful to be part of CNSI with a vision to improve lives through transformative technology-enabled solutions that improve health and social services outcomes and reduce costs,'' said Bidathanapalli. ''My passion for talent and technology aligns with our Global HR strategy where we are driving transformation by bringing diverse talent, creating an inclusive culture and improving operational efficiency while we continue to evolve in our talent engagement and development. We are thinking ahead and working to build the future of work at CNSI after the COVID-19 pandemic.'' About CNSI CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies and commercial clients in the United States. We align, build, and manage innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help clients achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health of individuals and communities. Headquartered in the United States with a major technology center in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, CNSI employs a world-class team of technologists, program managers, and subject matter experts, with large scale mission-critical information technology implementation experience. CNSI's website is: http://www.cns-inc.com.

