Lasa Supergenerics announces Robust PAT at Rs 22.80 Crs, up 521 percent YoY, with recommendation of dividend

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lasa Supergenerics Limited, a vertically integrated group spanning the entire animal and human healthcare value chain has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2021. FY21 Performance overview compared with FY20

Revenue from operations ups by 20.98% Y-o-Y Revenues from operations stood at Rs. 202.38 crore as compared to 167.27 crore

EBITDA of Rs. 47.28 crore; Y-o-Y growth of 56.63% EBITDA margins at 23.36%

PAT stood at Rs. 22.80 crore as compared to a profit of Rs. 3.66 crore in FY20 ups by 521% Y-o-Y EPS for FY21 stood at Rs. 5.60, as compared to Rs. 1.26 for FY20

For fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 Revenues from operations for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 (Q4FY21) at Rs. 39.10 crore. The Company reported Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of Rs. 9.08 crore in Q4FY21, as against Rs. 12.75 crore in Q3FY21. The Company's EBITDA margin stood at 23.24%.

The Company reported PAT of Rs. 3.82 crore for Q4FY21. The Company's PAT margin stood at 9.76%. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended Q4FY21 stood at Rs. 0.93. For financial year ended March 31, 2021

Total Income for the FY21 ended March 31, 2021 at Rs. 202.38 crore. The Company reported Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of Rs. 47.28 crore in FY21, as against Rs. 30.18 crore in FY20; up 56.63%. The Company's EBITDA margin improved from 18.04% in FY20 to 23.36% in FY21. The Company reported a healthy increase in its PAT to Rs. 22.80 crore for FY21, as compared to a profit of Rs. 3.67 crore in the last fiscal. The Company's FY21 PAT margin stood at a robust 11.26%, as against 2.19% in FY20.

The finance cost drastically reduced from 8.10 crore in FY20 to Rs. 1.96 crore in FY21 and ultimately making it NIL in Q4FY21. The Current Ratio improved from 1.00 in FY20 to 1.59 in FY21. Commenting on the performance, Dr Omkar Herlekar, Chairman - Lasa Supergenerics Limited, said, "The Company under the right leadership and skilled teams turned net positive to post a PAT in last fiscal and now dividend paying company with a robust growth in top via a vis bottom line. As I always say let our action speaks, results are in line with our commitments of 20% CAGR in topline, what we committed we delivered, we foresee further growth in our numbers if compared to existing. None the less as you see we have initiated dividend payments from this fiscal which we aim to continue with a decent growth every quarter or a fiscal depending upon the market scenarios."

Incorporated in 2011, Lasa Supergenerics Limited is a globally well trusted brand with high quality products, accepted by large companies across the globe. Our Company is the pioneer and amongst the leading players in the manufacturing of Veterinary APIs, with a well-established brand known for its high-quality products amongst various customers. The Company has its unit with state of art manufacturing facilities located at Mahad & Chiplun, Maharashtra with a total installed capacity of 4,300 MT. The Company has over 25% of APIs exported to counties like Australia, Bangladesh, Middle East, China, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Korea, Pakistan etc.

