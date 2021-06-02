Left Menu

UK to lay out trans-Pacific trade deal plans in coming weeks - minister

Britain will in the coming weeks publish details of its plans to join a trans-Pacific trading group, trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday after the group agreed to allow the United Kingdom to start the process of joining the pact.

"Excellent news that #CPTPP nations have agreed (Britain's) accession process will commence to join this dynamic free trade area of 11 countries," Truss said on Twitter, referring to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) decision.

"We'll present our plans to Parliament in the coming weeks before starting negotiations."

