China shares end lower on profit-booking of tech, healthcare stocks

China shares ended lower on Wednesday, as investors booked profits after a rally in healthcare firms driven by the country's recent three-child policy. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.76% at 3,597.14, while the bluechip CSI300 index was down 0.97%.

** Falling the most, the CSI300 healthcare subindex declined 1.85%, while the information technology subindex fell 1.86% and the securities subindex skid 1.83%. ** Some birth- and fertility-related companies were cheered by investors on Tuesday after Beijing allowed married couples to have up to three children, as recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world's most populous country.

** Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holding Co, down 3.8%, and vaccine producer Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd , 3.5% lower, were the two biggest decliners on the healthcare subindex. ** Market reaction over the latest coronavirus outbreak in China's most populous province of Guangdong was largely muted on Wednesday.

** Cities in Guangdong have locked down compounds and streets as the province reported 41 locally confirmed COVID-19 cases between May 21 and June 1. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 1.11% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 1.731% weaker.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index fell 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.46%.

