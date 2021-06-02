Euro zone bond yields slip, shrugging off inflation

Euro zone government bond yields slipped one to two basis points lower in early trading on Wednesday, edging down ahead of the European Central Bank meeting next week.

Yields were little changed overall on Tuesday, even after HICP data showed euro zone inflation rose to 2% in May - a sign that markets were confident the European Central Bank would not decide to slow the pace of its bond buys when it meets on June 10. The ECB has said a near-term rise in inflation is driven by one-off factors and long-term price pressures remain subdued, meaning stimulus will still be needed. Yields have fallen in the last week in response to dovish comments from ECB officials.

At 0719 GMT, Germany's benchmark 10-year yield was down 2 basis points at -0.193%. Italy's 10-year yield was down by 2 bps at 0.8825%, heading towards Tuesday's lowpoint of 0.876%, which was the lowest in more than 3 weeks.

A gauge of the market's long-term euro zone inflation expectations - the five-year, five-year breakeven forward - was at 1.5939%. In the previous session, it rose to 1.61%, its highest in nearly two weeks, as oil prices topped $70. "Especially with core HICP in line with expectation and expected to stay below 1% in coming months, inflation fears seem contained for now with breakevens not widening despite firm oil prices," wrote Commerzbank rates strategist Michael Leister in a note to clients.

In a quiet day for economic data, markets will pay attention to any comments from central bank speakers. ECB executive board member Frank Elderson will speak at a climate change conference at 1015, while ECB President Christine Lagarde will speak at an awards ceremony at 1710 GMT.

In terms of issuance, Germany is expected to sell 4 billion euros ($4.88 billion) of 5-year government bonds. On Tuesday, the European Commission said it would borrow about 80 billion euros of long-term bonds this year to finance the 750 billion euro NextGenerationEU fund to support the recovery.

"We do not doubt the market’s ability to absorb this amount of debt but it bears looking at public finance announcements as 2022 deficit forecasts firm up," wrote ING rates strategists in a note to clients. "Should sovereigns fail to rein deficits in as much as the EC (European Commission) expects, there will be more competition for demand." ($1 = 0.8190 euros)

