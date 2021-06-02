Left Menu

Gold falls Rs 116; silver tumbles Rs 1,291

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 14:47 IST
Gold falls Rs 116; silver tumbles Rs 1,291
Gold slipped by Rs 116 to Rs 48,772 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday in line with a fall in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at Rs 48,888 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled Rs 1,291 to Rs 70,836 per kg, from Rs 72,127 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,898 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.74 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange) trading at USD 1,898 per ounce on Wednesday,'' said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

