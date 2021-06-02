Soybean futures rise on fresh bets

Soybean prices on Wednesday went up by Rs 12 to Rs 6,920 per quintal in the futures market, as traders created fresh positions tracking positive spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean for the May delivery rose by Rs 12, or 0.17 per cent, to Rs 6,920 per quintal with an open interest of 44,375 lots.

Advertisement

Marketmen said raising of fresh positions by speculators on the back of higher demand mainly led to a rise in soybean prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)