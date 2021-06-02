Left Menu

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 15:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Refined soya oil prices on Wednesday rose 40 paise to Rs 1,387 per 10 kg in the futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for the July delivery moved up by 40 paise, or 0.03 per cent, to Rs 1,387 per 10 kg in 14,725 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in the futures market.

