Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Wednesday fell Rs 22 to Rs 6,377 per five quintals in the futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for the June delivery dropped Rs 22, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 6,377 per five quintals in 22,770 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)