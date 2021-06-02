Russia says flights to Egyptian resorts could resume in summer - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-06-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 16:01 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia could resume charter flights to Egyptian resorts this summer, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Wednesday.
Flights to resort destinations Sharm al-Sheikh and Hurghada were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian spy chief denies SVR was behind Solarwinds cyber attack - BBC
Russian swimmer Kolesnikov improves 50 back world record
Russian Doll Season 2: Cast, release date & is it again about escaping the time loop?
Russian spy chief denies SolarWinds attack - BBC
Russia reports 8,183 new COVID-19 cases, 364 deaths