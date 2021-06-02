Russia says flights to Egyptian resorts could resume in summer - Ifax

Russia could resume charter flights to Egyptian resorts this summer, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Wednesday.

Flights to resort destinations Sharm al-Sheikh and Hurghada were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.

