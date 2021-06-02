Left Menu

Russia says flights to Egyptian resorts could resume in summer - Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-06-2021
Russia says flights to Egyptian resorts could resume in summer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia could resume charter flights to Egyptian resorts this summer, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Wednesday.

Flights to resort destinations Sharm al-Sheikh and Hurghada were suspended after a Russian passenger plane crashed in Sinai in October 2015, killing 224 people.

