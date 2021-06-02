IFFCO-Kisan ties up with Ajooni Biotech to procure cattle feed

IFFCO Kisan Sanchar, which sold cattle feed worth Rs 160 crore in the last fiscal, has signed an agreement with Ajooni Biotech to procure animal feed as it seeks to expand the business. IFFCO Kisan Sanchar, a subsidiary of fertiliser firm IFFCO, had entered the compound cattle feed business on a pilot basis in 2019-20 fiscal through third-party manufacturing. IFFCO-Kisan said in a statement that it has tied up with Ajooni Biotech, which manufactures animal health care products, for sourcing/procurement of cattle feed. The cattle feed will be sold under the brand name 'IFFCO KISAN', it said. The agreement was signed by Sandeep Malhotra, Managing Director of IFFCO Kisan and Jasjot Singh, Managing Director, Ajooni Biotech Ltd, recently. IFFCO-Kisan already has tie-ups with seven entities for manufacturing cattle feed as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) guidelines. “With this agreement, we will able to cater to more markets and customers in the country,” said Ganesh Dash, National Sales Head, IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd. Delhi-based IFFCO Kisan is further widening its tie-up with third-party manufacturers. It is also considering setting up its own manufacturing facility. IFFCO-Kisan sold one lakh tonnes of cattle feed worth Rs 160 crore in 2020-21, the first full year of its operation. Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) collaborated with Bharti Airtel and Star Global Resources Ltd to set up IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd. It operates in four major verticals - Smart Agriculture Solution Provider; Cattle Feed Business, Agri Tech, Telecom and Call Centre Services.

