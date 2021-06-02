Vestige Marketing to widen network in Asia, Africa

Homegrown direct selling firm, Vestige Marketing Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it is embarking on an international expansion with plans to widen its network in Asia and Africa by 2025.

The company, which completed 17 years of operations since its inception in 2004, currently has a presence in Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Having expanded to 3,500 online and offline touchpoints in the domestic market offering over 300 products in 19 different categories, Vestige Marketing said it has been encouraged by the India experience ''to expand into international markets as well'' and ''will soon start operations in countries like Thailand, Ghana, and the Philippines.'' The plan is to ''expand its network to in the Middle East, Africa and other regions by 2025'', the company said in a statement.

On the home front, Vestige Marketing Managing Director Gautam Bali said In India, over 65 per cent of the population is below 35 years, and direct selling is a great opportunity to leverage for employment and income creation.

''The market is right now waiting to realise its full potential. We are committed to enabling our vision of providing economic independence by creating entrepreneurs in tier II and III markets,'' he added.

