Wipro, Finastra partner to accelerate digital transformation in transaction banking

IT major Wipro Limited andsoftware vendor Finastra on Wednesday announced a partnership to help corporate banks in Asia-Pacific accelerate their digital transformation.

The companies will create a ''unique'' offering that combines Wipro's services catalogue with Finastras front-to-back trade finance and cash-management solutions, a joint statement said.

A recentFinastra studyshowed that corporate banking clients have shifted their focus towards real-time execution capabilities, access to online platforms, and value-add services.

In response, banks are moving away from the traditional relationship management model to become digital platform players that can meet client needs in a faster, flexible and more agile way.

''The partnership will help banks make this transition quickly through access to Wipro's service portfolio, from consulting and digital to infrastructure and operations, and Finastra's leading solutions - Fusion Trade Innovation and Fusion Cash Management'', the statement added.

