Malabar Gold earmarks Rs 8 crore to provide free COVID-19 vaccines

Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Wednesday said it has earmarked Rs 8 crore towards providing 1 lakh free COVID-19 vaccines, in association with charitable organisations and hospitals.As the country is battling a resurgent wave of COVID-19 cases, vaccination has become extremely important to prevent the pandemic spread.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 17:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jewellery retailer Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Wednesday said it has earmarked Rs 8 crore towards providing 1 lakh free COVID-19 vaccines, in association with charitable organisations and hospitals.

''As the country is battling a resurgent wave of COVID-19 cases, vaccination has become extremely important to prevent the pandemic spread. This initiative is the first step in our contribution to the nationwide vaccination drive,'' Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed said in a statement.

He added that the company will use its services and infrastructure to reach out to and vaccinate those who are most vulnerable to the disease. ''We have earmarked Rs 8 crore for the vaccination drive.'' The drive will be held at both the company premises and through tie-ups with leading hospitals.

