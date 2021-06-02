Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services Pledged to Invest INR 200 CroreTowards Strengthening its Healthcare Offerings in Tier 2 and 3 Cities

Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • The group has 15 healthcare facilities under its umbrella across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and New Delhi • Running on an Asset Lite model, the group further plans to invest INR 400 million towards building healthcare infrastructure across tier 2-3 cities • The group’s recent acquisition includes a 200 bedded hospital in Haldwani, Uttarakhand Amidst the second wave of coronavirus and the crisis faced in tier 2-3 cities due to lack of proper healthcare infrastructure, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services has been working with an objective towards creating robust health infrastructure in these cities. The idea is to provide affordable and quality healthcare services to the underprivileged communities, who currently do not have access to quality facilities. With this intention, the group had pledged an investment of INR 200 Crore in a phased manner, out of which INR 130 Crore was invested initially and in the last two years it has invested around INR 300 million with a further plan to invest another INR 400 million by 2021-23. The organization runs on asset lite model and invests in upgrading the hospital with multispecialty, high-end equipment’s, technical capabilities, enhanced service delivery and efficient doctors and resources. The group aims to build world-class healthcare service facilities which can provide required assistance to the residents in tier 2-3 cities at an affordable cost, saving them from the discomfort of travelling to metros for getting better treatment. To further strengthen its commitment, the group recently acquired and added a 200 bedded hospital in Haldwani, Uttarakhand to its network of hospitals. On the expansion, Mr. Probal Ghosal, Chairman, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services said, “We have always been focussed on high quality healthcare service delivery in small towns since we ventured into this space and with this facility we aim to further augment our offering in the state. Moreover, in order to enhance hospital efficiency and to focus on customer centricity, along with expanding the business further, we are also building robust digital solutions like telemedicine, tele-consultancy, and diagnostics services. We have established a separate digital set up, so that these facilities can reach out to the masses. The expansion is in line with our vision to provide high-quality healthcare delivery systems at affordable pricing to Tier 2 and 3 cities.” The group has been expanding rapidly in the northern part of the country with this being the third hospital in the past year. Currently, it has 15 hospitals under its umbrella across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and New Delhi and aims to build a portfolio of 20 hospitals by 2023. Furthermore, with technology intervention, the company has also been working on initiatives towards building adaptive solutions for improving access to healthcare and lowering the barriers between hospitals and patients, making the services reach the last mile. Image: Mr. Probal Ghosal, Chairman, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services PWR PWR

