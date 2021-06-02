Left Menu

EU agency beefs up stance against using Belarusian airspace

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Wednesday beefed up its stance on the use of Belarusian airspace, calling on member countries authorities to formally bar their airlines from flying over the country.EASA, based in Cologne, Germany, had issued a safety information bulletin advising operators to avoid the airspace of Belarus following the May 23 incident in which Belarusian flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair plane en route from Greece to Lithuania to land because there was a bomb threat against it.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 02-06-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 18:35 IST
EU agency beefs up stance against using Belarusian airspace
  • Country:
  • Germany

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency on Wednesday beefed up its stance on the use of Belarusian airspace, calling on member countries' authorities to formally bar their airlines from flying over the country.

EASA, based in Cologne, Germany, had issued a “safety information bulletin” advising operators to avoid the airspace of Belarus following the May 23 incident in which Belarusian flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair plane en route from Greece to Lithuania to land because there was a bomb threat against it. No bomb was found once the place was on the ground, but 26-year-old Belarusian journalist Raman Pratasevich was arrested along with his Russian girlfriend.

EU leaders denounced it as a hijacking and an act of piracy. They responded by barring Belarusian carriers from the bloc's airspace and sketching out tougher sanctions.

In a new safety directive, EASA said “information from air traffic management indicates that there are still operators having their principal place of business in EASA Member States that continue to operate” in Belarus' airspace. It didn't give further details.

The directive calls on national authorities to tell their aircraft operators “that conducting operations in Belarus airspace ... is no longer allowed, unless required for safe operations in unforeseen circumstances.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021