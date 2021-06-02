Left Menu

Zoho garners over 7,500 customers since Bigin CRM launch

Chennai, June 2 PTI Global technology company Zoho has added over 7,500 customers in a year since the launch of Bigin CRM customer relationship management for small businesses.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 18:51 IST
Zoho garners over 7,500 customers since Bigin CRM launch
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, June 2 (PTI): Global technology company Zoho has added over 7,500 customers in a year since the launch of Bigin CRM (customer relationship management) for small businesses. Bigin would also release new features, including an industry-first mobile pipeline view, to help businesses foster their customer relationships while recovering from the effects of COVID-19, a company statement said here on Wednesday. Zohosaid the product reported an average 40 per cent increase in total revenues for every quarter and an average 32 per cent rise in monthly new customers.

''As Bigin continues to grow, it will introduce new enhancements later this year, including advanced workflow automation, support for multiple global currencies and simple process automation tailored for small businesses,'' the statement.

Zoho COO Mani Vembu said, ''The small and micro- businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and we are pleased to help them grow their business during these tough times.'' ''We are taking a major step ahead in our vision to offer the best possible CRM experience to our small business customers,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

APPSC pioneers digital evaluation for competitive exam

 India
2
US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting plans; Major rulings including Obamacare loom for U.S. Supreme Court and more

US Domestic News Roundup: California farmers hit by drought change planting ...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

Asus ROG Phone II receiving May 2021 security patch

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it all Greek to you? Coronavirus variants get new names and more

Health News Roundup: China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu; Is it...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021