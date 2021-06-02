Left Menu

Marudhar Arts launches online marketplace for collectors

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-06-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 18:56 IST
Bengaluru, June 2 (PTI): Noted auction house Marudhar Arts, which is a prominent destination for stamps, coins and antique collectors, has launched an online marketplace www.

NovelEmporium.com to provide genuine and trusted products.

''Novel Emporium is an online marketplace which was required for Indian collectors for a very long time where you can buy and sell with trust,'' Rajendra Maru of Marudhar Arts said in a statement.

He said each product would be verified by the experts team of Marudhar Arts, a 55-year-old brand, before it is shipped to the buyer.

The company launched the online marketplace as international multinational companies do not guarantee the material and many times sellers sell doubtful and fake collectibles, Maru said.

He added that the lack of an authentic and dedicated platform in the country for hobby collectors made him start a new venture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

