MP: Two slip into well while fetching water, drown

Two persons fell into a well while fetching water and drowned onWednesday at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, police said.

The incident occurred in Bharad village, about 15 km from Shajapur district headquarter, a Kotwali police station official said, adding the deceased were working in a field when they felt thirsty.

The bodies of the deceased- a 25-year-old and another 18-year-old- were retrieved from the well and handed over to their family members, the official said.

