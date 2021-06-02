Ruchi Soya enters nutraceuticals segment; initially to launch 10 products

Left Menu

Ruchi Soya Industries on Wednesday said it has made a foray into the nutraceuticals and wellness segment and initially will launch 10 products under the brand Patanjali and Nutrela.The company aims to have a range of products across various product categories in the next one year, it said.To start with, the company is launching 10 products, including vitamin B12, iron complex, vitamin D, vitamin C and zinc complex, daily active, daily energy, weight gain, and omega..., Ruchi Soya Industries said in a statement.The entire product range offers 100 per cent vegetarian nutrition.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 02-06-2021 19:43 IST
Ruchi Soya Industries on Wednesday said it has made a foray into the nutraceuticals and wellness segment and initially will launch 10 products under the brand 'Patanjali' and 'Nutrela'.

The company aims to have a range of products across various product categories in the next one year, it said.

''To start with, the company is launching 10 products, including vitamin B12, iron complex, vitamin D, vitamin C and zinc complex, daily active, daily energy, weight gain, and omega...,'' Ruchi Soya Industries said in a statement.

The entire product range offers 100 per cent vegetarian nutrition. The company plans to use the joint branding of 'Patanjali' and 'Nutrela' for packaging, promotion, advertising and marketing the range of initial 10 products, it said.

Ruchi Soya Industries said it has obtained a non-exclusive renewable licence to use the 'Patanjali' brand, for which Ruchi will pay Patanjali Ayurved Ltd (PAL) a royalty of 1 per cent of the net manufactured volume.

The entire range of nutraceuticals and wellness products will be manufactured by PAL at the state-of-the-art plant located at Patanjali Food and Herbal Park, Haridwar, under a contract manufacturing arrangement, it said.

The company added that PAL has signed a non-compete arrangement for all nutraceutical products under agreed arrangements.

The products will be distributed across India in pharmacies, general stores, e-commerce platforms, health and wellness stores, and gyms, including Patanjali exclusive stores which the company has entered into a distributor agreement with PAL.

That part, Ruchi Soya Industries said its board has approved execution of breakfast cereals and noodles assignment agreement between PAL and the company for a consideration of Rs 3.50 crore. This will enable the company to make a foray into breakfast cereals and atta (wheat) noodles category.

The board also approved a distribution agreement between the company and PAL for non-exclusive distribution of Ruchi Soya products, which include edible oil, biscuits, breakfast cereals, noodles and nutraceutical products.

This will give Ruchi Soya Industries access to Patanjali's super distributors, distributors, mega stores, chikitsalaya and arogya kendras, it added.

