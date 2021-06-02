Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL29 BIZ LD TRADE Exports jump 67 pc to USD 32.21 bn in May; trade deficit at USD 6.32 billion New Delhi: India's exports grew by 67.39 per cent to USD 32.21 billion in May driven by healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, petroleum products and gems and jewellery, even as the trade deficit widened to USD 6.32 billion, according to government data released on Wednesday.

DEL61 BIZ-RELIANCE-AMBANI Mukesh Ambani says Reliance now has strong balance sheet to support growth New Delhi: After record fundraising, Reliance Industries Ltd now has a strong balance sheet with high liquidity that will support growth plans for its three hyper-growth engines, Jio, Retail and Oil-to-Chemicals, according to the firm's Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.

DEL57 BIZ-GOVT-CHIDAMBARAM ECONOMY Union minister Thakur hits back at Chidambaram; says economy will rebound on reforms New Delhi: Hitting back at former Finance Minister P Chidambaram for his comments on the economy, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said India's growth will rebound on the back of consistent reforms and strong fundamentals.

DEL48 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee skids for 3rd day, closes below 73 mark amid higher crude prices Mumbai: Extending losses for the third straight session, the rupee on Wednesday fell by another 19 paise to end at 73.09 against the US currency due to a stronger dollar in the overseas markets and higher crude oil prices.

DEL45 BIZ-LD STOCKS Benchmarks end flat for 2nd day; ITC skids post results Mumbai: Equity indices staged a smart recovery from intra-day lows to close flat for the second straight session on Wednesday as a spurt in market heavyweight RIL offset profit-booking in FMCG, finance and IT counters. DEL24 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 116; silver tumbles Rs 1,291 New Delhi: Gold slipped by Rs 116 to Rs 48,772 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday in line with a fall in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM6 BIZ-LD URBAN COMPANY- FUNDING Urban Company raises USD 255 mn, valuation crosses USD 2.1 bn New Delhi: On-demand home services provider Urban Company on Wednesday said it has raised USD 255 million (about Rs 1,857 crore) in funding led by Prosus Ventures, Dragoneer and Wellington Management, ahead of its plans to launch an IPO in the next two years. DCM7 BIZ-ONGC-CHAIRMAN IAS officers Avinash Joshi, Niraj Verma among 10 in fray for ONGC top job New Delhi: Senior bureaucrats Avinash Joshi and Niraj Verma are among the 10 candidates who are in the race to become Chairman and Managing Director of India's largest oil and gas producer, ONGC.

DEL19 BIZ-RBI-MPC RBI's MPC begins deliberations amidst expectations of status-quo in policy rate Mumbai: The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), began its three-day deliberations on Wednesday amid expectations of a status quo on benchmark rate mainly on account of uncertainty over the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

DCM12 BIZ-AIRTEL-TOWERS-TANZANIA Airtel Africa sells towers in Tanzania for about USD 175 million New Delhi: Airtel Africa on Wednesday announced the sale of the tower portfolio belonging to Airtel Tanzania for about USD 175 million (Rs 1,279.6 crore).

DCM15 BIZ-EGGS Demand for eggs bounces back amid 2nd COVID wave New Delhi:The demand for eggs, which had fallen during January-February due to the bird flu outbreak, has bounced back with rise in consumption of key poultry commodities to boost immunity amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to government officials and industry experts.

